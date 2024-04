Una niña de 11 años descubrió los restos de una nueva especie de animal marino gigante y se hizo viral: FOTOS

Please welcome Ichthyotitan severnensis, a gigantic ichthyosaur from the latest Triassic of the UK!



The key - holotype - specimen was found in 2020 by fossil-hunting father-daughter duo Justin and Ruby Reynolds (Ruby was then 11!), who are co-authors.

https://t.co/kCQ89UyE8C pic.twitter.com/Op1TneJcqg