¿Quién es el cirujano de los famosos que enfrenta denuncias por abusar de su exesposa y de una supermodelo?

Model savagely beaten, turned into ‘sex slave’ by sicko NYC plastic surgeon — who performed procedure without anesthesia to cover up his abuse: lawsuit: Ammar Mahmoud, 40, at one point allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend Maya Willow Sias, 25, so savagely he… https://t.co/UYGAzFUlqh pic.twitter.com/5Dubpbk5A9