Grammys 2024: ¿Quiénes son los nominados?

Estos son los famosos que han sido nominados a los Premios Grammy 2024.

Noviembre 10, 2023 
Alejandro Garita
Nominados a los Grammys 2024.

Las nominaciones a los Grammys 2024 están aquí:

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos reconocerá a lo mejor de la música lanzada entre el 1 de octubre del 2022 al 15 de septiembre del 2023. Está previsto que la ronda de votaciones terminé el 4 de enero, ya que la celebración de los Grammys 2024 se llevará a cabo el próximo 4 de febrero en la arena Crypto.com en Los Ángeles.

La Academia no consideró aquellas canciones que en su totalidad fueron creadas por Inteligencia Artificial (IA). Además, se añadieron tres categorías nuevas: Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana, Mejor Grabación de Baile Pop y Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo.

Nominaciones 66 edición de los Grammys 2024

Álbum del año:

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Boygenius – the record
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
SZA – SOS

Canción del año:

“A&W” – Lana Del Rey
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“Kill Bill” – SZA
“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish

Grabación del Año:

Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Victoria Monet – “On My Mama”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
SZA – “Kill Bill”

Mejor Artista Nuevo:

Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War & Treaty

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez – Lila Downs
Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
Génesis – Peso Pluma

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
La Neta – Pedro Capó
Don Juan – Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa:

Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa:

Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why

Mejor interpretación de rock:

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Mejor canción de Rock:

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschool Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Mejor Álbum de Rock:

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – …In Times New Roman

Mejor interpretación pop solista:

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop solista:

“Thousand Miles” – The Kid Laroi
“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey Feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth
“Karma” – Taylor Swift Feat. Ice Spice
“Ghost In The Machine” – SZA Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop:

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica:

Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”
James Blake – “Loading”
Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
Romy & Fred again.. – “Strong”
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – “Rumble”

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico:

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Mejor Álbum de Rap:

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Mejor canción de rap:

Doja Cat – “Attention”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – “Barbie World”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

Mejor interpretación de rap:

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico:

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” – Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
“Attention” – Doja Cat
“Spin Bout You” – Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life” – Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Low” – SZA

Mejor Álbum Country:

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ In the Rain
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Mejor interpretación pop country solista:

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing On My Mind”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales:

Barbie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Oppenheimer

Mejor canción para medios visuales:

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
“Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa
“I’m Just Ken” – Ryan Gosling
“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish

Productor del año:

Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile
Hit Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

Compositor del año:

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnal
Theron Thomas

Alejandro Garita
