Grammys 2024: ¿Quiénes son los nominados?

Las nominaciones a los Grammys 2024 están aquí:

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos reconocerá a lo mejor de la música lanzada entre el 1 de octubre del 2022 al 15 de septiembre del 2023. Está previsto que la ronda de votaciones terminé el 4 de enero, ya que la celebración de los Grammys 2024 se llevará a cabo el próximo 4 de febrero en la arena Crypto.com en Los Ángeles.

La Academia no consideró aquellas canciones que en su totalidad fueron creadas por Inteligencia Artificial (IA). Además, se añadieron tres categorías nuevas: Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana, Mejor Grabación de Baile Pop y Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo.

Nominaciones 66 edición de los Grammys 2024

Álbum del año:

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Boygenius – the record

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

SZA – SOS

Canción del año:

“A&W” – Lana Del Rey

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Kill Bill” – SZA

“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish

Grabación del Año:

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Victoria Monet – “On My Mama”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Mejor Artista Nuevo:

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War & Treaty

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez – Lila Downs

Motherflower – Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante

Génesis – Peso Pluma

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor

A Ciegas – Paula Arenas

La Neta – Pedro Capó

Don Juan – Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa:

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Lana Del Rey – Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa:

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

Mejor interpretación de rock:

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Mejor canción de Rock:

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschool Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Mejor Álbum de Rock:

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – …In Times New Roman

Mejor interpretación pop solista:

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop solista:

“Thousand Miles” – The Kid Laroi

“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey Feat. Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth

“Karma” – Taylor Swift Feat. Ice Spice

“Ghost In The Machine” – SZA Feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop:

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica:

Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”

James Blake – “Loading”

Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”

Romy & Fred again.. – “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – “Rumble”

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico:

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Mejor Álbum de Rap:

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Mejor canción de rap:

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

Mejor interpretación de rap:

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico:

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” – Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Attention” – Doja Cat

“Spin Bout You” – Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life” – Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Low” – SZA

Mejor Álbum Country:

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ In the Rain

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Mejor interpretación pop country solista:

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing On My Mind”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales:

Barbie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Fabelmans

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Oppenheimer

Mejor canción para medios visuales:

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice

“Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa

“I’m Just Ken” – Ryan Gosling

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

“What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish

Productor del año:

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Compositor del año:

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnal

Theron Thomas