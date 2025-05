Quién es Arabella Stanton, la actriz que dará vida a Hermione en la nueva serie de Harry Potter

The cast of HBO’s ‘HARRY POTTER’ series:



• Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

• Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

• Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

• John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

• Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

• Nick Frost as Hagrid

• Janet McTeer as Minerva… pic.twitter.com/6S4J0pe8AV