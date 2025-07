Joven que hizo viral infidelidad en concierto de Coldplay revela cuánto ha ganado por su video viral

Woman Who Shot Coldplay Kisscam Speaks Out The woman who shot that Coldplay kisscam that caught a pair of executives in a private moment is speaking out to Inside Edition. Grace Springer captured the moment Andy Byron, CEO of billion-dollar A.I. company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company's head of human resources, were seen shrinking in panic from a cozy clinch at the concert in Boston. Fortune magazine is predicting "severe consequences for the company's culture, reputation, and financial stability."